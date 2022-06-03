Varun Dhawan on his upcoming movies JugJugg Jeeyo & Bhediya: I have not made easy choices

JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to make its grand theatrical release on June 24! It is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. It features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. Currently, the ensemble cast of the film is leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie. In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan opened up about his career choices. Get your popcorn ready becauseis all set to make its grand theatrical release on June 24! It is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. It features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. Currently, the ensemble cast of the film is leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie. In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan opened up about his career choices.

Varun Dhawan confessed, “I have not made easy choices, especially in the two films I am doing right now.” He elaborated that he is not playing the smart alec, with a 100 one-liners and body-hugging clothes and claimed that he inferred from his personal life for JugJugg Jeeyo. On the other hand, he revealed that Bhediya’s prep involved spending a lot of time with dogs. In a chat with Cosmopolitan India,confessed, “I have not made easy choices, especially in the two films I am doing right now.” He elaborated that he is not playing the smart alec, with a 100 one-liners and body-hugging clothes and claimed that he inferred from his personal life for JugJugg Jeeyo. On the other hand, he revealed that Bhediya’s prep involved spending a lot of time with dogs.

Meanwhile, talking about JugJugg Jeeyo’s plot, a source told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."