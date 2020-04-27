Varun Dhawan holding on to ladylove Natasha Dalal in a THROWBACK pic is proof that theirs is ‘Ishq wala love’

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been seeing each other for the longest time and rumours of their wedding have been rife. Amidst this, we stumbled upon a major throwback photo of Varun and Natasha that is pure gold. Check it out.

Actor stepped into his 33rd year recently with his ladylove Natasha Dalal by his side and a photo of his video chat with friends left the internet in awe of the two. The two have been seeing each other for the longest time and often, when they step out together, fans love it. For the longest time, rumours about Varun and Natasha’s wedding have been rife but the families of the two have kept mum about it. Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Varun and Natasha that will leave you in awe.

In a photo doing rounds on social media, we get to see Varun holding onto his ladylove Natasha Dalal while posing with another friend. The adorable throwback photo seems to be from their college days and Varun looks extremely adorable in the center. Clad in a white striped shirt, the Coolie No 1 star can be seen smiling away while posing with his ladylove Natasha and another friend. Natasha too is seen holding onto Varun in the photo as she smiled and posed.

The adorable throwback photo is proof that theirs is the forever kind of love. Recently, on his birthday, Varun spent time chatting with his friends on a video chat and Natasha was seen sitting right next to him while he spoke to his friends. There were several rumours about Varun and Natasha’s wedding to be held this year but due to the lockdown, plans were reportedly changed. However, when Varun has been asked about the same, the actor has maintained that whenever he does get married, he will let everyone know.

Check out Varun and Natasha’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was gearing up for the release of his film, Coolie No 1 remake with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and has already been shot in several locations including Goa and Bangkok. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajat Rawail, Johnny Lever, Shikha Talsania and Rajpal Yadav. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension till May 3, a new release date may be announced later.

