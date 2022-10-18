Varun Dhawan 'howls out loud' in new poster of Bhediya; Fans can't wait for the trailer

Ahead of the grand trailer launch event, actor Varun Dhawan has been teasing fans with striking posters of his upcoming film, Bhediya. He will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in the Amar Kaushik directorial. On Tuesday evening, Varun took to social media to share the new poster of his look from the film.

Varun shared the brand new poster of Bhediya on his Instagram handle. In the poster, he is seen sporting a t-shirt styled with a checkered shirt and jeans. His intense bearded look grabbed everyone's attention. He is seen howling out loud in it. Sharing with his fans, VD wrote, "Get ready to Howl out Loud with the Bhediya! #BhediyaTrailer out tomorrow."

His latest sneak peeks into the world of Bhediya have got his fans excited to watch the trailer. Soon after he posted the new look, his fans were seen going gaga over it. One of the fans wrote, "3 months of hard work, and prep for the film before, it just SHOWS IT JUST SHOWS!!" Another fan wrote, "AAAAAHHH CAAANT WAIT." Others were also seen praising his hard work and dedication.

Kriti Sanon's look revealed

Earlier today, Kriti's look from the film was unveiled. She was seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Donning short hair and holding an injection, the actress surely got her fans super excited. Along with the poster, she wrote, "Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! Humans, please visit at your own risk!"

Have a look:

