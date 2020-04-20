Varun Dhawan hurls choicest of ‘bad words’ at Coronavirus but sends out good vibes in a hilarious video; WATCH

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of him expressing his anger on Coronavirus. The Coolie No 1 actor seemed to feel better after speaking his heart out. Check it out.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has become a reason for many people to be locked down at home including Bollywood actors like . Amid the lockdown, Varun has been sharing updates with his fans on social media. Be it his workouts or chilling at home, the Coolie No 1 star is ensuring he keeps his fans updated. But, recently, it looked like Varun had enough of staying in and was angry at Coronavirus, just like all of us. To vent out his frustration, Varun chose a hilarious way.

Taking to Instagram, Varun took to social media to share a funny video of shouting the choices of ‘bad words’ at the COVID 19. The Street Dancer 3D star can be seen saying ‘Corona Ki’ and then, the beep begins. Varun is seen shouting but behind the beep, no one can hear anything that the actor is saying. In short, Varun found the perfect way to vent out his anger at Coronavirus without actually using any bad words in front of his fans.

Well, Varun even mentioned in his caption how he felt after doing so. Varun wrote,“#badwordsgoodvibes I feel better #indiafightscorona.” Seeing the video, fans couldn’t stop laughing and relating to the sentiment. Even close friends like Tiger Shroff, Nupur Sanon and more, commented on Varun’s video and laughed their hearts out on it.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s video:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Varun has been urging the fans to follow the rules and stay at home. The Coolie No 1 actor has been staying home and also has pledged his support to various funds to battle COVID 19. This month, Varun will be turning a year older as he celebrates his birthday on April 24, 2020. However, owing to Coronavirus lockdown, Varun’s celebrations may come after it is over. On the work front, the actor will be seen in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan.

