Varun Dhawan hurts his leg during Atlee's VD18 shoot; tries ice water therapy for relief

Varun Dhawan recently appeared in the film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. He garnered significant acclaim for his portrayal of Ajay Dixit, a history teacher, in the movie. Following that, the actor swiftly transitioned to his next project, an action-packed entertainer presently known as VD18, produced by filmmaker Atlee, whose Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan is set to release in theaters on September 7. This collaboration marks Varun's first project with Atlee, and the film's shooting commenced just last month. However, it seems that Varun has encountered an injury on the movie's set, and he took to his social media to share this development with his fans. He also revealed the method he is using to alleviate the pain.

Varun Dhawan gets injured on sets of Atlee’s VD18

On Wednesday, September 6, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor took to his Instagram stories and posted a video of himself appearing dapper in a blue t-shirt and black shorts. In the video, he can be heard explaining, “I hurt my leg, I think, while shooting, and I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment." He then proceeds to show his injured leg immersed in a basin filled with ice water. Varun mentioned that he was attempting ice water therapy and described the experience as "freezing." Here's a glimpse:

Earlier, Varun had also encountered an injury to his elbow during the filming process. He shared a photo of the injury, along with the caption, "No pain, no gain. VD18."

Speaking about the film, Atlee, in collaboration with producer Murad Khetani, is working on the action-packed entertainer VD18. The movie will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees. Reportedly, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi have joined Varun for the cast of VD18. According to reports, the movie is slated for release on May 31, 2024, adding to the excitement of fans who are eagerly anticipating this promising project.

Varun Dhawan’s professional front

In addition to VD18, Varun Dhawan has several other exciting projects in his pipeline. He will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's Bhediya 2, which is the sequel to the horror comedy released in 2022. Additionally, Varun is set to star in the Indian spin-off of the series Citadel, directed by Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon. This project also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

