Varun Dhawan hypes up his co-stars Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor: Both my ladies 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Varun Dhawan is a busy man! The talented actor has quite a lot of projects in pipeline. While recently he announced his movie Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor, the actor also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in his kitty and leaves no chance to bring the movie’s name into any conversation. In fact, even when a few days back, paps asked him what he wanted to convey to the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, he hilariously but aptly said, “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. Now, he again used the phrase but for his very own Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

On Wednesday, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor were snapped by the paps as they were exiting the sets of a reality show. Sharing a video by Viral Bhayani, Varun proudly wrote, “Both my ladies jug jugg jeyo”. Talking about Kiara and Neetu, the duo looked stunning. While Neetu looked radiant in a green ethnic outfit, Kiara Advani looked stunning in a bright yellow strapless dress. The onscreen saas-bahu happily posed for the paparazzi before bidding them goodbye.

Take a look at Varun's story HERE

It seems like the phrase ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has grown on the entire cast of the movie. Recently, Neetu and Kiara along with Anil Kapoor wished their co-star Varun Dhawan on his 35th birthday. They shared a video wishing the actor and in filmy style said 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Well, in their defense, the phrase miraculously fits all these situations quite well. Now, we can’t wait to see what the movie holds!

