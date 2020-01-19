Varun Dhawan: I have never done a film for survival and I hope that day never comes

Varun said that the audience has always been smarter than the makers. Today the consumer has a big choice with films, TV, OTT and international films. So we are competing at a very large level, you better get it right.

is all set for the release of his upcoming dance drama Remo D'Souza's Street dancer 3D with , Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi on 24th January 2020. The actor is currently busy promoting his film with his co-star Shraddha. The two are travelling to places for the promotions and are having a gala time. In a recent conversation with PTI, Varun spoke about the audience being is exposed to different kinds of cinema and much more. Varun said that the audience has always been smarter than the makers.

He further said, "Even during my dad's (David Dhawan) time he had to be careful while making films and even now we have to be, we will always have to be careful while making our choices. Today the consumer has a big choice with films, TV, OTT and international films. So you are competing at a very large level, you better get it right." Speaking about himself Varun said, "I am a very janta (people) actor, I work for the people, I want my films to be liked. It is not like I have done a film and people don't like it. It is more important people like my films and the box-office shows that."

The Coolie no 1 actor further said, "Hence, I am always trying to do things differently... It was my passion as an actor that I would love to be in such films where the role is so great, you get lost into it and it will be fun to act in it. The experience has been solid as an actor." Talking about Street Dancer 3D, he said, "I did the film because I wanted to do it. It is not that I want to do a hit film so I should do a film like 'Street Dancer 3D'. There was a want for the film because I loved the idea. It stuck with me for a year. I felt we should do a film on it. I have never done a film for survival, not as yet. I hope that day never comes."

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the movie will also star Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa and Dharmesh. The trailer showcased India Pakistan rivalry on to the dance floor between Varun and Shraddha aka Sahej and Inayat.

Credits :Times Of India

