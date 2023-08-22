Varun Dhawan impresses with washboard abs in BTS photos; netizens say 'Bhediya 2 loading'

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal, has once again taken the internet by storm. There’s no doubt that the actor is always seen being praised for maintaining a well-built and well-toned body. And now, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor recently took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes photographs.

Varun Dhawan shares ‘BTS’ photos

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor recently took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes photographs. In the photos, Dhawan is seen taking mirror selfies while showing off his eight-pack abs. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Some bts. P.s.- don’t have this shape now but will get there.” Have a look:

Friends react to Varun Dhawan’s photos

After Varun shared the photos, his friends also took the opportunity to appreciate his well-maintained body. While actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Juno,” director Punit Malhotra wrote, “It’s there!! I felt it two days ago (smiling emoji).”

Interestingly, Disha Patani’s rumoured beau Aleksandar Alex Ilic has also commented. To praise Varun’s body-build, he dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Fans react

Meanwhile, fans of the October actor also commented. While one of them wrote, “Waah Varun bhaiya kya solid body hai!!! [Wow, Varun. What a solid body you have!]” another one wrote, “Such a heartthrob!!!”

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan made a special appearance alongside Ranveer Singh in one of the songs from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani titled as Heart-Throb. And so, the second comment is a reference to the song from Karan Johar’s film.

Varun Dhawan reveals how he was in a ‘constant war’ between professional and personal life

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when Varun Dhawan was asked about his biggest war in life so far, the actor gave a solid reply. He said, "I think becoming a successful actor, managing good relationships with my loved and dear ones and friends, that's a constant war for me you know between personal and professional."

At the same time, the Badlapur actor also added that it got ‘very tough’ and he got ‘very consumed’ with his work. But Varun said that becoming what he is has been the biggest war for him.

Work front

Workwise, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

