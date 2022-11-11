Varun Dhawan in quirky pants and Kriti Sanon in sultry saree for Bhediya promotions look ultra glam; PICS

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have kick-started the promotions of their upcoming film, Bhediya in full swing. The duo has reunited for their second project after Dilwale. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience back then. Fans are now waiting to watch them in Bhediya as their first song titled Thumakeshwari has hit the ball out of the park. Their sizzling chemistry and groovy moves have got fans super excited. Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Kriti and Varun were seen out and about in the city to promote their film.

Varun and Kriti were seen making a stylish appearance together. The actress looked all things sexy in an orange sequin saree paired with a satin strappy blouse. She opted for minimal accessories, a messy bun, and subtle makeup. We can't take our eyes off Kriti's OOTD! Varun, on the other hand, opted for a white t-shirt paired with a denim jacket and funky pants. He was also seen taking selfies with his fans.

Varun Dhawan's health update

Recently, during an event, Varun revealed that he was battling with Vestibular Hypofunction in which the balance system in the inner ear is unable to function properly. He shared an update on his Twitter recently as he wrote, "Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energized to get back to 100 percent. To everyone who has been concerned, I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio, and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan."

Work front

Bhediya is slated to release on November 25. Next, Varun will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and The Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.