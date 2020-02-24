Varun Dhawan invites Donald Trump to his house to eat Pav Bhaji with family as the US President visits India

Varun Dhawan dons US Flag print and invites Donald Trump to his house to eat Pav Bhaji with family as the US President visits India at the Namaste Trump event.

As Donald Trump arrived in India today, netizens couldn't hold back their excitement on seeing the US President extend friendly relations between the two countries. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had visited the US where they announced bilateral cooperation between India and the US. The event came to be known as Howdy Modi and now Donald Trump has come to India for the Namaste Trump event. He inaugurated the Motera Cricket Stadium at Ahemadabad and addressed the gathering at the Sabarmati Ashram.

While the crowd at Sabarmati Ashram couldn't stop cheering for Donald Trump, dressed in the US Flag print had a unique style to welcome the US President. The actor took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of himself dressed in US Flag printed clothes. He also went on to invite Donald Trump to his house to eat Pav Bhaji with his family. He mentioned that he has ordered it from Shiv Sagar and the entire family is to savour the Indian dish along with Donald Trump. He wrote that he couldn't come to the airport to welcome the US President because of the paparazzi following him. However, Varun later deleted his tweet.

Meanwhile, in his speech today at the Motera Cricket Stadium, Donald Trump spoke about Bollywood and mentioned how people worldwide are fond of Indian films. To name a few, he spoke about and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He also mentioned Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini starrer Sholay. Both the films became cult classics of those times and are still talked about all over the globe.

