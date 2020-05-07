Varun Dhawan on Israel using ABCD 2's dialogue for COVID 19 awareness: Glad it has travelled to Israel

Coronavirus: Varun Dhawan REACTS as Israel uses ABCD 2’s dialogue to talk about COVID 19 antidote: Glad this dialogue has travelled to Israel

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, since all of us are indoors due to the infection, cops and government across the globe are coming up with new and unique ways to promote the importance of staying indoors. From sharing memes on Twitter to drawing analogies from Bollywood films to doing the coffin dance, cops have been doing their bit to ensure that people understand the importance of staying indoors. And today, in the latest, a dialogue from and ’s film- ABCD 2 inspired the state of Israel to urge citizens to stay indoors and also talk about being patient as the country works towards getting an antidote to the infection

A tweet by the country’s official handle wrote Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dialogue from ABCD 2 on Twitter while responding to a tweet regarding an antidote for Coronavirus. “Sahi disha me utha har ek kadam apne aap mein ek manzil hai. Aakhir zindagi ka matlab hi agla kadam chunana hai. Every step taken in the right direction... is like achieving the goal in itself... After all life is all about the....” Soon after, an excited Varun Dhawan replied to the official handle of the state of Israel as he wrote, “Glad to knw this dialogue has travelled all the way to israel sending love and positivity.” Earlier, when the Israeli Ministery of Defense and the Israel Institute for Biological Research tweeted that a significant breakthrough has been achieved in finding an antidote to the Corona virus that attacks the virus and can neutralize it in the sick body, Varun replied hoping that the news is true.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in ABCD 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s reboot of Govinda’s 1995 hit film, Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Check out the tweet here:

glad to knw this dialogue has travelled all the way to israel sending love and positivity #Abcd2 https://t.co/5dFr2DgdrQ — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan accidentally shares a still from Coolie No. 1 during his dubbing session; See PHOTO

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×