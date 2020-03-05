Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor & Bhumi’s comic thriller Mr Lele put on the back burner? Here’s what we know

As per reports, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar’s film, Mr Lele, which was being directed by Shashank Khaitan has been put on hold. Read on!

There is sad news for all the fans that were super pumped and thrilled to watch and Janhvi Kapoor come together on the screens. Why? Because as per latest round of reports, Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar has been put on hold. That’s right! Due to date issues, and some issues with the scripts, Mr Lele has been put on the backburner. As per a report in Mirror, Shashank had begun work on the preproduction, but the actors dates aren’t aligning and therefore, a new plan for Mr Lele will be worked out at a later stage. Another reason that is being pointed out for the film being put on hold is issues with the script. Sadly, the film was scheduled to go on floors this month, and was to be shot extensively in Mumbai, however,

Talking about the film, whose first look was also revealed, which had Varun Dhawan go shirtless and pose in just a pair of shorts, the actor was expected to play the role of a Maharashtrian, and earlier, in an interview, this Kalank actor had said that after reading the script of the film, he had called Shashank 109 times in two days. While earlier, Kiara Advani was paired opposite Varun, but due to date issues, Kiara had walked out and later, Janhvi Kapoor was roped in. A few days back, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were snapped together at Shashank Khaitan’s house to celebrate the Dhadak director’s birthday and fans were thrilled to see the two together.

Besides Mr Lele, Varun Dhawan has a couple of films in his kitty such as David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and Sriram Raghavan’s War drama.

Check out the first look of Varun Dhawan starrer Mr. Lele:

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

