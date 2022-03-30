Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor to do 'Bawaal' in theatres soon, roped in as leads in Nitesh Tiwari's film

Recently, the reports of Varun Dhawan collaborating with Nitesh Tiwari for his next had grabbed everyone’s attention. It was said that the film would go on floors in the month of February 2022. Also, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that the female lead speculated to be cast opposite Varun is non-other than Janhvi Kapoor. Well, putting all the rumours and speculations to rest, Nitesh has finally announced his upcoming project with these two GenZ stars in the lead. The film is titled 'Bawaal' and will be releasing next year on April 7, 2023. We bet fans cannot wait to see Varun and Janhvi rocking the silver screen with their chemistry.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a poster of Bawaal, making the official announcement. On the poster, it is written ‘National Award Winners Nitesh Tiwari & Sajid Nadiadwala proudly bring to you Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, 7th April 2023.’ Sharing this poster he wrote, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor both have a lot of exciting projects in their pipeline. The actor will next be seen in the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 24 this year. Apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, he is also a part of Amar Kaushik's Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has a film to be produced by Rajkumar Hirani.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan enjoys ‘Mumbai Ki Shaam’, witnesses mesmerizing sunset; PICS