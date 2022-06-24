Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor don comfy yet stylish outfits at airport as they leave for Bawaal shoot; PICS

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted at the airport some time back. The actors were photographed as they left for the shoot of their upcoming film, Bawaal. Both of them decided to keep their airport OOTNs comfortable yet stylish, making them perfect for travel. Varun was seen donning a black tracksuit on top of a white tee-shirt. The tracksuit had green and white stripes running through it on the sides. He also donned a pair of chic orange and green sneakers. The actor smiled brightly as the paps photographed him from a distance.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was seen donning a white tank top which she combined with a pair of greyish-green trousers. She wore a pair of white sneakers and also carried along a white shirt with her. Janhvi wore her hair down and had minimal makeup on. The actress also carried a blue shoulder bag with her. She too acknowledged the paps and smiled at them while they clicked her.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photos:

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Dhawan have been shooting Bawaal. The film is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. A few days back, the actors were in Paris shooting for the movie.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s latest film JugJugg Jeeyo released today and it has received raving reviews from critics and fans alike. The actor is seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. He now has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, and Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, has Goodluck Jerry, and Mimi in the pipeline.

