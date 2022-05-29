Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor take airport style a notch higher as they leave to shoot for Bawaal; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were papped at the Mumbai airport a few moments back. For the unversed, the actors will be sharing screen space for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Bawaal. Last month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the duo will be off to Europe towards the end of May to shoot the last schedule of the film. And looks like, they are off for the same. Check out Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s photos.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor clicked at the airport

A few moments back, the paparazzi photographed Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at the Mumbai airport. The actors looked super stylish in their airport OOTNs. Varun aced the athleisure wear look as he combined comfort and style for his flight tonight. The October actor was seen donning a grey co-ord set including a sweatshirt and a pair of joggers. He also wore a white cap and teamed up his look with a pair of white and red sneakers. The actor carried a neon-green and black backpack as well.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, looked super chic in her all-black attire. The Dhadak actress wore a black crop top which she teamed up with a pair of matching trousers. She also threw in a black faux leather jacket on top. Janhvi wore her hair down and completed her look with a pair of boots and a handbag.

The actors obliged the media with photos and posed for them before getting inside the airport.

Last month, we exclusively reported that towards the end of May, Varun, Janhvi Kapoor, and the entire Bawaal team will be off to Europe for the last leg of the Sajid Nadiadwala Production. They will be shooting in Paris and Amsterdam among other locations.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Apart from Bawaal, Varun has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in the Raj A Mehta movie JugJugg Jeeyo, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Apart from this, he also has Citadel with Samantha and Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has Mili, Goodluck Jerry, and Mr & Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.