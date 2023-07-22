Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal earns praise from director Atlee: Calls it a A Feel-Good Watch

The latest Bollywood release, Bawaal, starring the talented Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has garnered accolades from none other than renowned director Atlee. The romantic drama by Nitesh Tiwari was released on the OTT platform yesterday. It has struck the right chords with audiences and has now received high praise from the acclaimed filmmaker. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bawaal marks Varun and Janhvi's first on-screen collaboration. They essay the role of a troubled married couple

Atlee praises Bawaal

Amidst the positive reception from moviegoers, Bawaal has now earned the admiration of renowned director Atlee. Known for his blockbuster films in the South Indian film industry, Atlee's appreciation holds immense significance for the film's cast and crew. He also mentioned the fabulous acting of the actors. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Atlee wrote, "#Bawaal, a feel-good watch. A great craft in its own novelist way. Felt like reading a book and visualizing it. Great performances from all the actors, @Varun_dvn sir has rendered a top-notch one in this film. #JanhviKapoor was superb Congratulations to @PrimeVideoIN @niteshtiwari21 and the entire cast and crew." Varun replied to this tweet, "Thank u sir see u sooon."

Take a look at Atlee's tweet here:

Varun Dhawan and Atlee's collaboration

For the unversed, it was in May 2023 that Pinkvilla first reported that Varun Dhawan has teamed up with Atlee and producer Murad Khetani for an action entertainer. The film, directed by Kalees will hit theatres on May 31, 2024. Varun Dhawan will reportedly begin shooting for the film in August. On the other hand, Atlee is currently busy in the post-production of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The Prevue released a few days back already created a lot of excitement among fans.

