Varun Dhawan on JNU Violence: I hope those involved in this incident get severe punishment as soon as possible

JNU Violence: Talking about the attack, Varun Dhawan said that he thinks one cannot stay neutral in such issues. Everyone has to condemn such attacks.

The entire nation was and still is in a state of shock after getting to know about the terrifying incident that happened inside the campus of Delhi’s renowned institution, Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening. Students and professors alike were beaten up by a few masked goons who had entered the campus with sledgehammers and sticks. People all around condemned the incident on social media and demanded the central government take strict action against the miscreants. Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhaskar, , Anurag Kashyap, and others have also reacted on the same.

Varun Dhawan had posted on his Instagram story that violence in a place of education cannot be allowed by police. Recently while promoting his movie Street Dancer 3D, talking about the attack, Varun said that he thinks one cannot stay neutral in such issues. Everyone has to condemn such attacks. It is dangerous and sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this (assault, vandalism) happens. On speaking about the divide in the industry due to the attack, the Kalank actor said, "I am not going to get into what people are saying on Twitter on this issue." Spoking about the tweets tweeted by Anurag Kashyap, Varun Dhawan said, "I have been promoting my film for the past three days and have not read statements of these people".

Further talking about the attack, the Coolie No 1 actor said that the police will investigate it. As an Indian, he has full faith in the police and judiciary. He hopes those involved in this incident get severe punishment as soon as possible. It is easy to sit here and say whether this or that man is wrong.

Also Read: Airport PICS: Varun Dhawan looks dapper in casuals & blue shades; Nora Fatehi stuns in a black leather outfit

Credits :Times Of India

Read More