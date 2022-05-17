Varun Dhawan & Joey's adorable solution to ward off Monday blues will leave you in splits; PIC

Often, Btown actors love to spend time with their pets and whenever they do, they ensure they make their fans also a part of it. Speaking of this, Varun Dhawan just helped his fans in warding off the Monday blues as he dropped the most adorable photo of Joey. Are you ready to get paw-struck? Well, Varun and Joey are here to make you crave some comfortable cuddle time during your sad start to the week.

Joey and Varun are the cutest partners in crime. Varun brought Joey home in 2021 and ever since then, the duo has been inseparable. Varun often treats his fans with cute moments while spending time with his pet pooch at home. On Monday, he shared a super adorable picture of Joey. In the picture, Joey could be seen sleeping soundly as he snuggled into his blanket. Varun’s hilarious commentary left us in splits. He wrote, “When u decide to skip work on Monday.” Hah! If only we could do that, but oh well, the world isn’t a wish-granting factory.

Check Varun's story HERE:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun has an interesting lineup. He will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The Karan Johar production is directed by Good Newwz fame, Raj Mehta and is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 24. It marks the first big screen release for Varun Dhawan after 2 and a half years.. Apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the other films for Varun include Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, which is set for a November opening and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, which releases in April next year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor to launch Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer on May 22