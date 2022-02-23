Varun Dhawan joins forces with Madhuri Dixit for a 'special' collab; See PIC

Actor Varun Dhawan has left his fans guessing from his latest post which he shared on Instagram. The actor has also shared pictures with it in which he is seen posing with actress Madhuri Dixit. Well, many details have not been shared with it but it looks like they are collaborating for a dance number. However, it will be exciting to see both together dancing. They are good dancers and in most of the films have their dance numbers.

Sharing the post, Varun writes, “DHAK DHAK karne laga. Something special coming.” In the picture, both are wearing ethnic wear and are posing for the camera. As soon as he shared the pictures, fans dropped comments. One of the fans asked, “Woaah..Is it a song?” Another wrote, “Can’t wait to see you guys together in a new project. It seems like you are coming up with a song.” Madhuri is seen wearing a blue shimmery saree and Varun has worn a white coat.

Varun and Madhuri have worked together in Abhishek Verma’s Kalank. The film was released in 2019.

Take a look at the post here:

The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The story is set in pre-independence India. Six individuals from different families experience love, betrayal, revenge and depression. On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The first look is already out and it is releasing end of the year. Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal will also be seen and it is directed by Amar Kaushik.

