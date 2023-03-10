Varun Dhawan jokes '6 years of getting shouted at’; Posts clip with Alia Bhatt from Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Shashank Khaitan’s rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, was released on 10th March 2017. The movie completes 6 years today, and on this occasion, Dharma Productions shared a video clip featuring scenes from the movie. The video clip begins by showing an angry Alia Bhatt shouting at Varun Dhawan. Karan Johar shared this video clip on his Instagram story, and wrote Badri (heart emoji), and tagged Shashank Khaitan, Varun and Alia. Varun re-shared KJo’s story, and had a hilarious reaction to the video clip.

Varun Dhawan posts a clip with Alia Bhatt from Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan re-shared Karan Johar’s story, and replying to the video clip that shows Alia’s character Vaidehi shouting at Badri, Varun joked, “6 years of getting shouted at.” The official handle of Dharma Productions shared the clip with the caption, “Namaste beheno aur bhaiyo”, today we celebrate a story that took you on an unexpected journey of love - thanks to ‘moong ka halwa’! #6YearsOfBadrinathKiDulhania #6YearsOfBKD #BadrinathKiDulhania #BKD.”

Badrinath Ki Dulhania was the second installment of the franchise that commenced with the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Soon after Dharma Productions posted the video clip celebrating 6 years of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, fans reacted to the post and requested the makers for the third installment. “Guys we need Dulhania 3 How many times have y'all seen this request since 2017, listen to us!” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Best Varia film now…. Dulhania 3 when???” Check out the post below!

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, the cast of Badrinath Ki Dulhania also includes Rituraj Singh, Yash Sinha, Shweta Basu Prasad, Swanand Kirkire, Sahil Vaid, Aparshakti Khurana, Gauahar Khan, and others.

