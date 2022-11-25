Varun Dhawan jokes 'ab mujhe dusron ki biwion ko khush karna hai' after Natasha Dalal 'loved' Bhediya

Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya has finally hit the theatres today. The film stars Kriti Sanon in the lead alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Saurabh Shukla, and Deepak Dobriyal among others. Bhediya is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. The comedy horror film is directed by Amar Kaushik. Recently, the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012 with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, recently revealed his wife Natasha Dalal's reaction to Bhediya.

Talking to India Today, Varun said that Natasha loved the film and also revealed that she was the first person to watch Bhediya. “Meri biwi toh khush ho gayi, mujhe dusron ki biwion ko khush karna hai (My wife is happy, now I want to make others wives happy),” he added. Amar Kaushal, director of Bhediya added that Natasha spoke to him and said that Varun is very different in Bhediya and said that she loves him in this film the most. "The premise of the film and the way Bhediya was created, she was very connected with that," said Amar.

Varun Dhawan on Natasha Dalal's influence on his career

Further, Varun also revealed that his wife has an influence on his career choices. He said, “Supernatural thrillers, things pivoting towards darker stuff that’s all Natasha because most of the time at night she’s watching these serial killer films.”

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in Alibaug in January 2021. The close-knit wedding was a dreamy affair with only family members and close friends in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Varun Dhawan work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the October actor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. Next, the actor will star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor which is scheduled to hit screens on 7 April 2023.