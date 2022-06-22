Varun Dhawan jokes Karan Johar doesn't hang out with him anymore: He's doing dinners with Ananya, Sara, Janhvi

Varun Dhawan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo. It also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. JugJugg Jeeyo is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in collaboration with Viacom 18 Studios. Now, in a recent interview, the cast was seen talking about pop culture and revealed that Karan Johar bought the pop culture in their film.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Varun hilariously joked about how Karan only hangs out with younger people like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor now. Kiara also added that Karan is moving towards even younger people like Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan. Varun added, "Karan no longer hangs out with us. He says 'you were school students but now you are past that phase and I need new kids.' So he's only trying to hang out with kids. I have told him 'it looks weird, you are very grown, hang out with some adults.' Neetu then joked that Karan doesn't invite her or Anil Kapoor to hang out with him. To which Anil reacted by saying, "Hum jaana bhi nahi chahte (we don't even want to go)."

Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu." The film is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

