Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan match steps on Bom Diggy Diggy in a viral video; Fans want them in a film together

Whenever 2 stars come together for a project or a party, it manages to leave their fans excited and lately, it seems like Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan fans are on a roll due to a viral video of the two actors. Recently, Varun's dad David Dhawan turned a year older and celebrated his birthday with a bash. At the party, Kartik Aaryan also joined in and now, a video from the same bash of him dancing with Varun is going viral on social media.

Varun and Kartik burn up the dance floor together

A video doing rounds on various fan clubs on social media, both Varun and Kartik can be seen shaking a leg together on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 song Bom Diggy Diggy. The two could be seen dancing it out and matching steps with each other as other guests cheer them on. Kartik is seen clad in a casual look while Varun kept it classic in a white tee and blue jeans combo. The two stars seemed to be having a gala time as they danced the night away.

Fans began commenting on the viral videos and wanted the two stars to come together in a film. A fan wrote, "Pawri ho rhi hai dono desi boyzzz ki bom diggy diggy bom bom." Another one wrote, "ANOTHER DOSE OF HAPPINESS Varun is surely that friend bollywood needed." Another fan wrote, "Want them in a movie together."

Kartik and Varun's famous banter

The last time Kartik and Varun were seen together burning up the stage was at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards where the two were seen shaking a leg on Nach Punjaban. The video of Kartik and Varun's banter over calling the entire Bollywood clan on stage had gone viral back then as well.

Varun and Kartik's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. He also has Captain India and SatyaPrem Ki Katha lined up. On the other hand, Varun will be seen in Bhediya with Kriti. He recently finished shooting for Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Photos from the wrap of the shoot had gone viral on social media.

Also Read|Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kartik Aaryan, Sara, Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon pose; Fan dubs them 'dream team'