Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif to Sanjana Sanghi: 5 Bollywood celebs who have ‘reeled’ their way into our hearts

As Instagram has launched its new feature of Reels, Bollywood celebs seem to be quite fond of it as they have been treating their fans with interesting short videos these days.

It hasn’t been long when the Indian Government banned 59 Chinese applications including the popular video making app TikTok. While the decision came as a shock to many, Instagram soon came up with a new feature as ‘Instagram Reels’ in India which is a short video feature. This feature enables the users to create 15 seconds videos, add creative filters, use popular songs as music and make new trends and challenges. Ever since this new feature has been launched several celebs have been using it and sharing videos on Instagram which are taking the internet with a storm.

So far, several Bollywood celebrities like , Diljit Dosanjh, , , , etc. have used the feature and have shared their reels on Instagram which has made fans have been going gaga over their short videos. And while everyone is still getting used to this feature of Instagram Reels and continue to explore it as it is becoming the new trend on social media, here are five ways who have reeled their ways into our hearts with this new video making feature.

Katrina Kaif has been enjoying the best of her time with her during the COVID-19 lockdown with her sister Isabelle Kaif. Both the actresses have spent amazing moments together and have been giving glimpses of the same to their fans on social media. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress shared an Instagram Reel video which featured her daily routine these days. This included sweeping the floor, enjoying cooking, relaxing, Kat trying hands on a guitar and the Kaif sisters doing crazy stuff together.

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi has been making the headlines these days as she is about to make her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara. The movie has been the most awaited release post the unfortunate demise of the 34-year-old actor. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Dil Bechara, Sanjana has been sharing adorable memories with Sushant ahead of the release of the movie. She recently shared a beautiful video of herself dancing with Sushant in between the shots and it has been winning hearts.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, who is an avid social media user, is known to make the headlines with each of his Instagram posts. He recently grabbed the eyeballs after he shared an Instagram Reel of performing on the song ‘Lagdi Lahore Di Hai’ from his movie Street Dancer 3D. He was seen giving perfect expressions on the lyrics of the song. The video witnessed over 711K likes so far.

Sunny Leone

If there is anyone who has been quite fond of this feature of Instagram Reels, it has to be Sunny Leone. Ever since the feature has been announced, the Jism 2 actress has been going crazy over reels and has been sharing beautiful videos of herself. Be it doing some crazy stuff with DJ Bravo, talking about how much she misses being on sets and even being a kid again as she enjoys skipping. In fact, Sunny’s recent video also featured her giving a head massage to husband Daniel Weber.

It’s been over three months since India has witnessed a lockdown in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. And while we all are missing our social life, Shilpa Shetty is definitely missing her vacation in different parts of the world. In fact, with this launch of the new feature of Instagram Reels, Shilpa has been sharing stunning videos from her vacation in Spain and Japan which is certainly a treat for the eyes.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×