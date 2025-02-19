Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi take up hilarious challenge as Baby John starts streaming for free on Amazon Prime

Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Baby John grabbed attention upon its theatrical release. After initially arriving on Amazon Prime Video for rent, the film is now available to stream for free. Amid the excitement, the lead cast took on a hilarious singing challenge in a recent video, making for an unmissable moment!

Yes, you heard it right! Baby John is now streaming for free on Amazon Prime Video, and the platform made the announcement in the most entertaining way. To mark the occasion, Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi took on a hilarious singing challenge. Each of them attempted to sing ‘Baby John streaming on Prime Video’, but their offbeat performances will leave you in splits.

Just when it seemed like no one could get it right, Darshan Magdum stepped in to show them how it’s done, turning the announcement into a fun and musical moment. Sharing the clip, Prime Video captioned it, "We can listen to this hazaar baar," making it a truly memorable reveal!

As soon as the video was shared, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. One user wrote, “My boi just came casually.” Another celebrated, “Finally Baby John on Amazon Prime.” A fan found the clip hilarious, commenting, “That video cracked me up.” Someone else wrote, “Hahahah brooo.” Another excitedly chimed in, “Yeah, let’s goooo.” The overwhelming response proves just how eagerly fans were waiting for the film’s free streaming release.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Jackie Shroff, with special appearances by Salman Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Backed by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

The gripping action thriller follows DCP Satya Verma, who fakes his own death to shield his daughter from the ruthless politician Babbar Sher. However, when old foes return, he is forced to confront his past and risk everything to protect his family. Originally released in theaters on December 25, Baby John is now available to stream for free on Prime Video starting February 19.