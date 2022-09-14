Varun Dhawan, Khushi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari have a blast partying together in Mumbai; INSIDE PICS

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor has already amassed a huge fan following on social media, even before her acting debut. The star kid already has multiple fan pages on Instagram, all of which share the most amazing pictures of Khushi every time she is spotted in the city. Recently we came across a series of snaps shared by her close friend Orhan Awatramani, and looks like Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Varun Sharma, Palak Tiwari and Orhan had a blast partying together in Mumbai.

One of the pictures shared by Orhan shows a collage of him posing with Khushi Kapoor and another friend. Khushi looks absolutely gorgeous in a white dress and she accessorized her look with a small black handbag. Another picture clicked at the same party shows Varun Dhawan posing alongside Orhan and Varun Sharma. Sharing the picture, Orhan wrote, “A Varun sandwich.” Another picture shows Orhan and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari enjoying a game of bowling at the same party. They can both be seen smiling at the camera as they held the bowling balls.