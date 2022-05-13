Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor make stylish appearances to promote Jug Jugg Jeeyo; PICS

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are on their toes these days. After all, the duo is gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie will also feature Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead and has been among the most anticipated releases of the year. Interestingly, the comedy drama made the headlines today as the makers unveiled the first poster of Jug Jugg Jeeyo after creating a substantial buzz on social media.

And now, Varun, Kiara, Anil and Neetu are making the headlines as they were clicked during the promotions of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In the pics, Varun looked dapper in a white shirt with stripes which he had paired with white trousers and black shoes. On the other hand, Kiara wore a stylish embroidered blouse with a white coloured satin slit skirt with an organza dupatta. Neetu and Anil also made a statement with their fashion sense. Neetu had opted for a white top with a shimmery pink shrug which she had paired with black trousers while Anil was seen in a printed shirt and brown leather jacket along with white trousers.

Check out Jug Jugg Jeeyo promotions:

To note, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will mark Varun and Kiara’s first collaboration and the duo will also be sharing the screen with Anil and Neetu for the first time. Spilling beans about the plot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a source told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of about love, but with ample of humour”.