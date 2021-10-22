Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate as they get closer to Jug Jugg Jeeyo wrap; PIC

A film that has been the talk of the town since it went on floors is Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor in the lead, the family drama's shoot has been going on for a while. A few days back, choreographer Bosco Martis shared a photo with the star cast and added to the speculation that Varun, Kiara, Neetu and Anil were gearing up for a song shoot. And now, director Raj Mehta has shared a special photo as they inched closer to the wrap of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raj shared a picture-perfect photo of the entire Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast including Varun, Kiara, Neetu, Anil, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The entire cast could be seen posing together on the sets during the ongoing last schedule of the film. Sharing the photo, the director got nostalgic and recalled the 'special' shoot with everyone. He wrote, "As we inch closer to the end of shoot slowly and steadily, I’m constantly reminded of what a “special” experience making this film has been. Could have only happened with special artists like these!" Seeing his note, Varun, Neetu, Maniesh, Prajakta and Kiara too got emotional.

Take a look:

Seeing Raj's post, Varun replied in a funny way in his comment. He wrote, "Thank u for realising this raj." He shared the post on his Instagram story and called the team of the film 'family.' The film's shoot began in Chandigarh in 2020 and while it was going on, Varun and Neetu tested positive for COVID 19. The shoot was stalled for a bit and later, it began in Mumbai. Now, it is the last leg and fans are excited to see them all together on the big screen.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo features Varun and Kiara as a married couple and the first look of the two had left fans excited. It is backed by Karan Johar and is yet to get a release date.

Also Read|Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani celebrate director Raj Mehta’s birthday on set