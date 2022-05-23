Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani’s JugJugg Jeeyo trailer gets love from Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara & more

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor’s family drama JugJugg Jeeyo has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The trailer of the Raj A Mehta directorial just dropped yesterday, on the 22nd of May, and it has received a positive response from the audience and B’Town celebrities alike. Speaking of which, several actors including Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others have reacted to the trailer of the film on their social media spaces.

Celebs react to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s JugJugg Jeeyo trailer

Earlier today, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram space and shared JugJugg Jeeyo’s trailer which features her father Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Sharing the trailer, Sonam wrote, “Faaaab”. Janhvi Kapoor also reacted to it and wrote, “It’s Lit”. She further added a gif that said, “Can’t wait”. Sara Ali Khan also congratulated the team for the trailer. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Looks like a family reunion no one would want to miss (fire emoji) All my favourites in one place! Can’t wait for this one (high-5 emoji) Congratulations team #JugJuggJeeyo!”

Furthermore, Kriti Sanon also reacted to the trailer. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “What a fun trailer!! Lovvvveeddd it! (red heart emojis) I wanna watch it soon Veeedddeee! (pink heart emoji, excited emoji) @varundvn And @anilskapoor sir you are toooo cooooll!! @kiaraaliaadvani @neetu54 ma’am, looking forward to this one in theatres!! Good luck guys! (red heart emoji).” Angad Bedi and Jackky Bhagnani also reacted to the trailer.

At the trailer launch today, Neetu Kapoor was asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to JugJugg Jeeyo’s trailer and she replied, “Ranbir has seen the trailer. I am sure he will love the movie too, because there is nothing to not like in the movie.” Even Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share the trailer and wrote, ‘Can Not Wait!!!’.

Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu”. To note, JugJugg Jeeyo will be out on June 24 this year.

