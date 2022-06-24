Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo leaked online hours after its theatrical release: Report

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in key roles. The film got released on June 24 on big screens. However, Raj Mehta's directorial became the victim of piracy as hours after its release, the family drama by Dharma Productions got leaked on several online platforms.

According to a report in News18.com, JugJugg Jeeyo got leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and other piracy sites. This could be a reason to worry the makers as it may impact the Box Office collection of the film. However, this is not the first time, a film got leaked online. Earlier too, some movies faced the same issue. Recently, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I was leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of its release on December 19, 2022. The action-drama features big names like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Other Bollywood films like Ranveer Singh's 83, Ahan Shetty's Tadap, and Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth were among those films that faced the brunt of piracy.

Talking about the film JugJugg Jeeyo, the flick is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios, and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

Sharing details about the film, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

ALSO READ: JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Review: Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani's entertainer is packed with Laughter, Emotion & Drama