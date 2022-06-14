Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani take Mumbai metro & gorge on Vada pav as they promote JugJugg Jeeyo; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are quite busy these days and rightfully so. After all, the duo is gearing up for the release of their much talked about movie JugJugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama marks Varun and Kiara’s first collaboration and will also feature Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead. As the team is gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo, the lead cast is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. Amid this, Varun and Kiara were seen making headlines as they channelled the true Mumbaikar in them.

In a video, Varun and Kiara were seen enjoying vada pav as they were travelling in a metro. The video had the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looking stunning in her white tank top which she had paired with black jeans. On the other hand, Varun exuded charm in his pink t-shirt and denims. The video was proof that the two had relished vada pav while travelling in the metro. Interestingly, they were also accompanied by Anil Kapoor for the metro ride.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s video enjoying a vada pav here:

Meanwhile, talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the movie is said to revolve around post-marital issues and the plot comes with a lot of humour. Besides, Varun and Kiara’s chemistry in the trailer has already got the fans excited. Earlier, Varun had also sung praises for Kiara and said, “We've finished this entire film together and it was great. It has been an enriching experience for sure”. To note, JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year.

