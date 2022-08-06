Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani twin in shades of green at Karan Johar’s JugJugg Jeeyo success bash; PICS

Karan Johar is hosting a success bash for Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo tonight. Directed by Raj A Mehta, the family drama also featured Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in key roles. The film, which hit the theatres on the 24th of June, received quite the positive response from the audience and critics alike. It was quite successful at the box office as well. And tonight, Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions backed the film, is hosting a party at his residence in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the family entertainer.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and others arrive at JugJugg Jeeyo success bash

A few moments back, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, and CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, were photographed by the media as they arrived for the success bash of JugJugg Jeeyo at KJo’s house in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. Varun and Kiara could be seen twinning in shades of green at the party. Varun looked quite dapper as he wore a black tee-shirt with a pair of ripped denim pants. He elevated his look with a shiny green jacket.

On the other hand, Kiara oozed glam in her light green blazer. The actress wore a white dress and layered it up with a chic jacket. She also wore a pair of matching green heels. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, and she wore a pair of hoop earrings. She also carried a brown handbag with her.

Coming to Anil Kapoor, the veteran actor kept it effortlessly stylish in a grey collared tee-shirt, which he wore with a black denim jacket and denim pants. Neetu Kapoor looked simply gorgeous in her black jumpsuit. She paired it with a cropped jacket and a pair of black heels. Maniesh Paul was seen donning a black tee-shirt and jeans. On the other hand, Prajakta Koli was seen donning a baggy pink sweatshirt with baggy denim pants. Apoorva Mehta was clicked in his car.

All the celebs acknowledged the media and obliged them with pictures.

Take a look:

