Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani vibing to Diljit Dosanjh’s song Lover will make you want to groove right away

Diljit Dosanjh has been creating a lot of buzz these days courtesy his new album. And while all the songs have been a massive hit among the fans, we have our Bollywood celebs grooving to them as well. The recent one to join the bandwagon is and Kiara Advani. The Kabir Singh actress has sent the social media to a meltdown as she has shared a new video of herself shaking a leg with Varun on one of Diljit’s recent track Lover.

In the video, Kiara looked stunning in her mauve coloured tank top which she had paired with tie-dye pyjamas. On the other hand, Varun exuded charm in his white t-shirt and red track pants. The Jug Jug Jeeyo co-stars were grooving to the song in a vanity van and were enjoying every bit of it as they flaunted their goofy side. Besides, one can’t get enough of Varun and Kiara’s moonwalk during their stint. Clearly, Varun and Kiara’s chemistry was on point and it has got the fans excited to see them share the screen space.

Check out Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan’s performance here:

To note, Varun and Kiara will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jug Jeeyo. Apart from Varun and Kiara, the movie will also feature , Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Koli in the lead. Other than the Raj Mehta directorial, Varun is also working on Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon which happens to be a horror comedy.