Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani's Jug Jugg Jeeyo hit by Janta Curfew as 2nd schedule delayed, confirms director

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani Advani starrer marital dramedy was scheduled to kick off the second schedule in Mumbai. However, amid the COVID 19 surge, Janta Curfew was imposed in Maharashtra and hence, it had to be called off. The director, Raj Mehta spoke about the same in a chat.

Over the past few weeks, the entire country is battling the second wave of COVID 19 and some states have been putting in extra efforts to keep the virus at bay. Maharashtra had imposed certain stricter restrictions including a Janta Curfew to keep COVID aat bay. However, the curfew has hit shoots as well and one of them is and Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. As per a report, the film's second schedule of shooting was supposed to kick off this month in Mumbai. But, due to the curfew, the schedule had to be delayed.

In a chat with Mid-Day, the director of Varun and Kiara's film, Raj Mehta confirmed that owing to restrictions, he had to delay the Mumbai leg and ask for fresh dates from all actors associated with the film. The film also stars and Anil Kapoor along with Varun and Kiara. Speaking about the pending portions, Jug Jugg Jeeyo director revealed that 60 per cent of the film is pending and is yet to be shot. He said, "We were supposed to shoot this month, but are faced with a challenge again."

We were supposed to shoot this month, but are faced with a challenge again. Raj Mehta

Further, Raj talked about how they faced a similar challenge when they shot during the first wave in Chandigarh when lead actor Varun, Neetu got COVID 19 along with other cases and the shoot had to be halted. Jug Jugg Jeeyo director told Mid-Day, "We had shot the first schedule right after the first wave of the pandemic. It was difficult, and we did have cases on the set. But at the end of the day, you have to take safety precautions and trust the team."

Meanwhile, while shooting for the film back in December 2020, Varun and Neetu contracted COVID 19 and after taking a break, the two recovered and returned to the sets in Chandigarh to complete the schedule. The film is a marital dramedy that is centred around a couple played by Varun and Kiara. It is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions.

Also Read|Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor & others pen sweet wishes

Share your comment ×