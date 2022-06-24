Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo review, box office & more, Shamshera trailer out today; LIVE Updates

It's a buzzing box office Friday. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo hits theatres today. The first movie review as well as celeb reviews are already in. Meanwhile, Ranbir

It's a buzzing box office Friday. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo hits theatres today. The first movie review as well as celeb reviews are already in. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera's trailer will also be releasing today. With excitement on and off social media at an all-time high, stay glued to Pinkvilla's LIVE blog for updates on both the movies.