Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo review, box office & more, Shamshera trailer out today; LIVE Updates
It's a buzzing box office Friday. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo hits theatres today. The first movie review as well as celeb reviews are already in. Meanwhile, Ranbir It's a buzzing box office Friday. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo hits theatres today. The first movie review as well as celeb reviews are already in. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera's trailer will also be releasing today. With excitement on and off social media at an all-time high, stay glued to Pinkvilla's LIVE blog for updates on both the movies.
June 24, 2022, 08:35 am IST
JugJugg Jeeyo Celeb Review
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Kaushal & a few others took to social media to hail the family entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Vicky Kaushal wrote, "What a film!!! The joy of watching a wholesome entertainer...Congratulations team JJJ". Similarly, Ishaan Khatter, Sunny Kaushal, and Sharvari Wagh penned their thoughts about Raj Mehta directorial and hailed the family entertainer.
