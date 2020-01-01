Varun Dhawan kickstarts New Year 2020 on a high note as he turns cover star for a magazine; Check it out

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share the cover of a fashion magazine as he turned the cover star for the month of January 2020. Check it out.

For , it seems 2020 has begun on a high note. The star of Street Dancer 3D is currently on vacation in Switzerland with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Last night, Varun and Natasha joined Virat Kohli, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Jacqueline Fernandez in Switzerland to ring in the New Year 2020. Now, it seems professionally too, Varun has kicked off 2020 in style as he stunned as the cover star of a fashion magazine for the month of January.

Varun took to Instagram to share the cover of the magazine for the month of January 2020 and wrote, “WELCOME TO THE FUTURE #2020.” On the cover, Varun can be seen sporting an out-of-the-box outfit. With a grey pullover with white stars, matching pants and a pleated skirt around the waist, the Street Dancer 3D star looked stunningly handsome as he graced the cover of the magazine. Fans of the star felt that his look was inspired by Captain America’s outfit.

Meanwhile, Varun is making the most of his vacation with Natash and a day back, shared an adorable picture with his love from the snow-capped mountains. Not just this, Varun even posed for photos with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor on the Switzerland vacay. On the work front, the star is gearing for the release of his next, Street Dancer 3D with . The film is a sequel to ABCD 2 and stars Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak, Raghav Juyal and others as well. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :GQ Magazine

