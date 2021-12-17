Varun Dhawan kisses Natasha Dalal as he grooves to 'Teri Bhabhi', reveals how he convinced her for the video

The festive season is all set to kick off and we're almost at the end of 2021 and Btown is in the mood for celebration. Varun Dhawan seems to be all charged up to welcome Christmas and New Year with his wife Natasha Dalal and his recent reel video on Coolie No 1 song Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai proves it. The couple that got married in the beginning of 2021 seemed to be in the mood for celebration and the cute video of Varun kissing Natasha is certainly a sign of it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun took to social media handle and shared a video in which he is seen grooving to his Coolie No 1 song. In the middle of the video, Varun pulled wife Natasha closer and planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. The cute moment between the popular Btown couple left netizens swooning. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year."

Click HERE to see the video

As soon as Varun shared the video, fans began showering love on them. Even celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Maniesh Paul were all heart for Varun and Natasha's PDA moment. The Coolie No 1 celebrated the fact that his song Teri Bhabhi from the film trended on Instagram reels for the entire year.

Meanwhile, Varun rarely shares photos with Natasha on social media and hence, whenever he does, their photos go viral on social media. The couple tied the knot this year on January 24 in Alibuag. On the work front, Varun will be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. He also will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

