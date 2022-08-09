Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon enjoy evening coffee as they get clicked for a shoot in the city; PHOTOS

Varun Dhawan is one of the most bankable actors in B-Town. He has proven his versatility by being a part of a variety of films like Judwaa 2, October, Sui Dhaaga & most recently JugJugg Jeeyo, which was a commercial success. Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. Ever since her debut in the 2014 film Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff, Kriti has been constantly been in the limelight. With every performance, the actress is showcasing her acting mettle and proving her worth. She has been working on multiple commercial movies which will release in the next couple of years.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were papped in the city as they shot for an advertisement together. They sported different looks in the course of the shoot. Varun and Kriti were initially seen sipping evening coffee and twinning in pink. While Kriti preferred wearing bell bottom jeans, Varun wore joggers. For the shoot, Kriti Sanon wore a pretty full-sleeved brown one-piece while Varun wore a full sleeves red t-shirt and jeans. Varun again changed as he wore a full sleeves grey t-shirt and black cotton trousers. Both actors gracefully let the paparazzi click their photos and on multiple occasions.

Have a look at Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon getting papped in the city:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has almost half a dozen projects in the pipeline. She is currently working with Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. She also has Ganapath withTiger Shroff and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She recently met Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta to discuss about a probable future collaboration. The biggest of the lot is Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas. It is a mythological epic, based on Ramayan. Varun Dhawan, who is fresh from the success of JugJugg Jeeyo, will be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by ace director Nitesh Tiwari. In an exclusive with Pinkvilla, he also talked about working in an action film and a comedy film.

