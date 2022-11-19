Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon feel excited as the trailer of Bhediya gets projected on Burj Khalifa; WATCH
Actors Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and the team of ‘Bhediya’ had a cloud-nine moment after the trailer of their upcoming film got projected at the Burj Khalifa. Do have a look.
With barely a few days left for Bhediya to hit the theatres, the makers projected the trailer of the film on Burj Khalifa—that is the world’s tallest building. The screening of the trailer was witnessed live by several people present near the iconic building including actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon—who play lead roles in the film.
Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan can’t suppress their excitement levels with Bhediya getting a Burj Khalifa moment
It is a no-brainer that Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan do look forward to their upcoming film Bhediya, The promotions of this film are going on continuously with pomp and fervour. In the latest development, the trailer of the Amar Kaushik directorial was screened at Burj Khalifa.
Both Kriti and Varun shared glimpses of the same. Varun wrote in the caption, “Bhediya trailer at the Burj Khalifa. I got so excited. I dropped my phone. Bhediya out on the 25th Nov.”
Kriti Sanon wrote, “And the #Bhediya trailer howled loud on none other than the #BurjKhalifa !!! Big moment!”
For those unaware, Bhediya is a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. This film is scheduled to release on November 25, 2022.
Varun Dhawan’s Work Front
After Bhediya, Varun Dhawan will then star in Nitesh Tiwari’s action film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor.
Kriti Sanon’s Work Front
Sanon will be seen next in Om Raut's film Adipurush (2023), co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Later, she will be seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Sanon will also star in The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.
