Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon feel excited as the trailer of Bhediya gets projected on Burj Khalifa; WATCH

With barely a few days left for Bhediya to hit the theatres, the makers projected the trailer of the film on Burj Khalifa—that is the world’s tallest building. The screening of the trailer was witnessed live by several people present near the iconic building including actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon —who play lead roles in the film.

Both Kriti and Varun shared glimpses of the same. Varun wrote in the caption, “Bhediya trailer at the Burj Khalifa. I got so excited. I dropped my phone. Bhediya out on the 25th Nov.”

Kriti Sanon wrote, “And the #Bhediya trailer howled loud on none other than the #BurjKhalifa !!! Big moment!”

For those unaware, Bhediya is a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. This film is scheduled to release on November 25, 2022.