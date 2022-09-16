Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon share glimpses of a recording studio from sets of Bedhiya; WATCH

Kriti Sanon and filmmaker Dinesh Vijan share a unique bond with each other. She is indeed the filmmaker’s lucky charm. We can surely not deny this fact. For the unversed, Kriti has done a number of films with Vijan including Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Mimi, Hum Do Hamare Do to name a few. All of these films were commercially successful. She now hopes to strike the right chord again by showcasing her talent on the big-screen and make a mark in the upcoming film Bedhiya with Vijan. To add to the limelight, Vijan had also roped in Varun Dhawan to play the lead role in Bedhiya. Varun and Vijan’s bond is also quite evident. Previously, they both have worked together in the film Badlapur which was a commercially very successful at the box-office.

With Kriti, Varun in the lead, Dinesh has surely planned a mega-blockbuster in his mind while filming for Bedhiya. In a latest development, both Kriti and Varun shared glimpses of a recording studio from the sets of Bedhiya.