Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya to premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of Goa: Reports

Bhediya , the highly anticipated horror comedy is gearing up for its grand theatrical release. The movie, which features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is the third installment of Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe, after Stree and Roohi. The Amar Kaushik directorial has highly impressed audiences with its promising trailer and songs. Bhediya revolves around the concept of werewolves, which is relatively new to Indian cinema. Interestingly, the Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer is now gearing up for its grand premiere.

As per the latest reports, Bhediya is now gearing up for its grand premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of Goa. According to the reports published by Bollywood Hungama, the horror comedy will premiere at the prestigious film festival, a few days before its theatrical release. "Bhediya releases in theatres on November 25 and its premiere will be held a few days before. The entire team of the film including actors Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobiryal, and Abhishek Banerjee, director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan, will be attending the grand premiere," confirmed the sources close to the project, in a chat with Bollywood Hungama.

"The premiere of Bhediya is a win-win situation for everyone. The audiences will have a chance to watch the film first at the 53rd IFFI, before its theatrical release. For the IFFI team, it works as Bhediya is a highly anticipated film and its premiere will lead to great excitement. When it comes to the cast and crew of the film, they’ll get a chance to showcase their film at such a prestigious event. It is also confirmed that Bhediya is going l to receive a lot of attention from both media and social media," added the sources.

About Bhediya

The Amar Kaushik directorial marks the second onscreen collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, after Dilwale. Varun Dhawan is appearing as a youngster who starts transforming into a werewolf, after getting attacked by a wolf. Kriti Sanon plays Dr. Anika, a medical practitioner in the movie, which features Abhishek Bannerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and others in the supporting roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao says there’s a possibility of a horror universe with Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana