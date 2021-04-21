Varun Dhawan labeled privileged, accused of holidaying during COVID; Says 'I've people who lost life in Covid'

Varun Dhawan hits back at a troll on Instagram who accused him of showing his privileged after he asked paps to maintain social distancing on the airport. The actor has hit back with a strong reply.

recently came back to Mumbai after finishing the shoot of his forthcoming film Bhediya from Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun with his wife Natasha Dalal was spotted at Mumbai airport and shutterbugs started clicking the couple. Upon being asked by the paparazzi to stand still for a moment next to Natasha, Varun asked paps to maintain social distancing since the pandemic is on an all-time rise and the COVID count has gotten huge and Mumbai is under Janta curfew till 1 May.

One of the users on Instagram commented on the video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle and took a shot at Varun. The user wrote, “You went out for vacay and gave paps the chance to snap, now you come back and complain. Stop over showing your privilege when people in your country are dying.” Varun also replied back to the troller and wrote, “I have people who have also lost their life in covid so please keep ur assumptions to ur self.”

Varun was shooting for his upcoming horror film called Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon for a while in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. The crew could complete the film without trouble because Ziro does not have any COVID cases. Kriti Sanon had come back from wrapping up her shoot a few days ago. Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik, who had started the horror universe at Maddock Films with his blockbuster Stree. Bhediya will be Varun’s first foray into horror and he has another film lined up called Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani.

