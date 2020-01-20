Varun Dhawan & ladylove Natasha Dalal to get married in Goa this year? Here’s what David Dhawan has to say

Currently, Varun Dhawan is busy with the promotions of Street Dancer 3D starring Shraddha Kapoor

Post - Nick Jonas and - ’s wedding, all eyes are now fixed on and ladylove Natasha Dalal’s wedding. For the longest time, there have been talks about Varun’s wedding to Natasha and according to a recent report, it was being said that Varun Dhawan and Natasha are all set to tie the knot in May, 2020 in Goa. However, daddy David Dhawna, who is currently busy with Coolie No.1 denied all such rumours as he said that there is no truth to these reports.

In an interview, the filmmaker rubbished all such rumours as he said that the media seems to be more clued in than him.“Not again. How many dates and venues will I hear for my son’s wedding? Every week I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know it better than me,” David said. Talking about the reports of a wedding in Goa in May, David Dhawan said that this latest date and venue are not true at all. Well, not just this, David Dhawan said that since he is very media friendly, he’d make sure that whenever his son gets married, he will personally call them up. “Don’t believe what you read,” said David.

Moreover, David Dhawan said that there is no pressure on Varun from the family to get married, and he and his wife will be happy whenever Varun decides to get married. On the work front, Varun is collaborating with David Dhawan for the third time post Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 in Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan and the film will hit the screens on May 2020.

Credits :IWMBuzz

