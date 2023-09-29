Varun Dhawan lauds Jacqueline Fernandez for 'breaking boundaries' as she drops pic with Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan actress and model who has successfully managed to make a name for herself in Bollywood. She has several commercially successful films under her name and she might be going international now. Recently, she posted a picture with the Hollywood action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme. Varun Dhawan responded to it, further flaming the belief that she might be doing a project with Van Damme.

Varun Dhawan reacts to Jacqueline Fernandez's picture with Jean-Claude Van Damme

On September 29th, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with the Hollywood action star Jean-Claude Van Damme. The picture was taken in Italy where the actress is reportedly enjoying a vacation. The caption of their collaborative post gave a hint that she might be teaming up with the Expendable actor for a project. It read, "Having fun in Italy 🇮🇹 Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun"

Take a look at their post!

Varun Dhawan first took to the comment section to write, "Legend I’m talking about van dam jacky (red heart emoji)." He then shared their picture on his Instagram story to congratulate the Ram Setu actress. He wrote: "Congratulations @jacquelinefernandez your always scaling new heights and breaking boundaries."

Check out Varun's story

Is there a collaboration between the two on cards? Only time will tell. In the past, there have been instances where Bollywood actresses bagged international projects. Some examples are Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Huma Qureshi.

Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez work front

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The film was released in July and it met with mostly mixed reviews. He will be next seen in VD18, which is a film produced by Atlee and directed by Kalees. It will also star Wamiqa Gabbi in a pivotal role.

Jacqueline, on the other hand, was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 2022 comedy film Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh. The film was a critical and commercial failure. She is now gearing up for a film called Fateh with Sonu Sood.

ALSO READ: 'God has been kind...': Wamiqa Gabbi shares update on Varun Dhawan starrer VD18; says she is 'overwhelmed'