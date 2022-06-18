Varun Dhawan lifts Kiara Advani as they colour Ahmedabad pretty at JugJugg Jeeyo promotions; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo will hit the cinemas on the 24th of June. Ahead of the big day, the actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film in different cities of the country. Speaking of which, yesterday, Varun and Kiara jetted off to Ahmedabad for promotions. The actors dressed up in gorgeous indo-western outfits for the event. You don’t want to miss the photos.

Both Varun and Kiara took the style quotient a few notches higher as they opted for stylish yet casual indo-western outfits. Varun was seen dressed in an orange and pink tie-dye short kurta, which he teamed up with dark blue denim pants and shoes. Kiara matched her co-actor in an orange printed outfit featuring a crop top, wide-legged pants, and a shrug. Her hair was tied in a high ponytail and her makeup looked absolutely flawless. The actors posed for photos while the shutterbugs clicked them from a distance.

Varun and Kiara also performed their song Rangi Sari from their film. Varun posted a glimpse of the same on his Instagram space. In the video shared by Varun, he can be seen lifting Kiara in his arms as multiple colour bombs go off in the background, thus painting the sky in a beautiful hue.

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the Raj A Mehta directorial will release on the 24th of June. Apart from Kiara and Varun, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. The trailer and songs have received a positive response from the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. He also has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, and Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, and in an untitled romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan.

