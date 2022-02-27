Varun Dhawan looks dapper while posing for the paps as he gets snapped at shoot; PICS

Looks like it was working Sunday today. As many actors were seen shooting for different projects in the city. Earlier, Krystle D'souza, Jacqueline Fernandez were also spotted in the city shooting. Krystle was seen coming out of a local bus and now Varun Dhawan was spotted. With COVID-19 cases coming down, shooting has been resumed in full swing. It looked like Varun was shooting for an advertisement but it is not confirmed. Well, he was kind enough to pose for the shutterbugs in between the shoot.

Varun was seen wearing a white colour vest paired with denim. His pictures were clicked from far away. The actor even clicked a picture with a fan. Recently, the actor had shared a post with Madhuri Dixit and left his fans guessing. He did not reveal much and it is being guessed that any dance item number is in pipeline. Nothing can be confirmed and we have to wait for them to disclose. Varun wrote, “DHAK DHAK karne laga. Something special coming.”

Both had worked together in Abhishek Verma’s Kalank released in 2019.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will hit theatres on June 24 this year. He also has Bhediya in his kitty. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is expected to release late this year.

Also Read: Spotted: Kriti Sanon looks chic in crop top, Varun Dhawan dons casual look as he exits the gym