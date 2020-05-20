Varun Dhawan looks dashing in a monochrome picture as he strikes perfect pose for the camera

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Varun Dhawan treats fans with an impressive monochrome picture where the actor is seen leaning sideways as he strikes a pose for the camera.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period and now due to the extended lockdown announced till May 31st, everyone has got a chance to spend more time with their loved ones. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some have been flaunting their baking skills, some are sharing some throwback pictures. Talking about , the actor is also having a fun time with his family at home amid lockdown.

Recently, Varun treated fans with an impressive monochrome picture on his Instagram account. In the picture shared, Varun looks smashing donning a white t-shirt paired with denim and layered with a denim jacket with fur on the collar. The Kalank actor has paired up his look with a light beard and sleek hair. Varun is seen leaning sideways giving a dashing look as he strikes a pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, Varun wrote, "Sex on fire." Fans have been showering hearts on the post and are just loving the actor's monochrome look.

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan trolls Sara Ali Khan for her Columbia graduation PHOTOS; Calls it ‘Best picture u ever put up’)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. During a live Instagram session, when a fan asked Varun as to when will the trailer of Coolie No 1 will be out, he informed that given the spread of Coronavirus, he cannot really confirm anything. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×