Varun Dhawan looks effortlessly handsome as he gets spotted in casuals in the city; PICS

The paparazzi have become a significant part of B’Town. Every day, celebrities from the entertainment industry get papped as and when they step out in the city. Be it at airports and gyms, or restaurants and recording studios, the shutterbugs are everywhere to photograph the actors. Fans excitedly wait to get a glimpse of their favorite stars on social media, as the photos go viral in no time after they hit the platforms. Tuesday night was different, as the media personnel photographed none other than Varun Dhawan in the dream city of Mumbai. Check out his pictures.

A few hours back, Varun Dhawan was photographed in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actor was seen dressed in stylish casuals as his outfit for the night. Varun donned a white tee-shirt, which he styled with a pair of black joggers. For footwear, Varun donned a pair of chic black and white sneakers. The Bhediya actor also adorned a black cap. He acknowledged the media and posed for photos as they clicked him from a distance.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s latest photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. HE will soon be seen in Raj A Mehta’s family comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo featuring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Varun also has the horror-thriller Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Varun will also be seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Furthermore, he has Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

