Varun Dhawan looks excited for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Disha Patani aces floral dress; Shilpa Shetty clicked; PICS

Bollywood celebs are known to be on top of their style game every time they step out in the city. Be it at the gym, at the airport, on a casual outing, or more, our celebs have always made heads turn with their style sense. Recently, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, and Shilpa Shetty made the headlines as they were clicked in the city at different locations. Varun, who is looking forward to the release of his much-talked-about movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, was winning hearts with his comfy style sense.

In the pics, Varun wore a grey coloured t-shirt which he had paired with baggy jeans and a pair of white sneakers. He was seen imitating the Jug Jugg Jeeyo step as he posed for the shutterbugs. On the other hand, Disha Patani also made a statement in her black coloured dress with floral print and she had kept her tresses open as she made her way towards her car. Shilpa Shetty was also clicked at the airport and was spotted wearing a tie-dye crop top which she had paired with matching pyjamas and a denim jacket.

Check out the pics here:

Talking about the work front, Varun has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He is currently gearing up for the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The movie is slated to release on June 24 this year. On the other hand, he will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and is also shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other, Disha had recently wrapped the shooting of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha. Besides, she will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain Returns which also features Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the screens on July 29 this year.