Varun Dhawan looks handsome even in simple tracksuit, see PICS if you don't trust us

Varun Dhawan has been in news for his next film in which he will be seen with Kiara Advani. Director Nitesh Tiwari has signed the actors for his next film. However, there were reports of Jahnvi Kapoor starring opposite Varun Dhawan but now reportedly the director has finalized Kiara as the leading lady. It is also said that the upcoming film is romantic. Well, an official confirmation is still awaited. Amid this, the actor was today spotted in the city in a cool tracksuit.

Varun was clicked outside a dance class. He was wearing a grey colour tracksuit and black cap. While heading towards his car he smiled for the shutterbugs. He did not stop to pose for them but still waved at them. Apart from this film, Varun and Kiara will be seen together in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film which is a family drama will see the two actors alongside Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The shooting has been completed and now the announcement of a release date is being looked forward to. Neetu Kapoor will be making a comeback from this film.

Varun also has Bhediya in his kitty. Kriti Sanon will be seen in the film. The motion poster is already out.