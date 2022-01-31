Varun Dhawan looks handsome even in simple tracksuit, see PICS if you don't trust us
Varun was clicked outside a dance class. He was wearing a grey colour tracksuit and black cap. While heading towards his car he smiled for the shutterbugs. He did not stop to pose for them but still waved at them. Apart from this film, Varun and Kiara will be seen together in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film which is a family drama will see the two actors alongside Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The shooting has been completed and now the announcement of a release date is being looked forward to. Neetu Kapoor will be making a comeback from this film.
Varun also has Bhediya in his kitty. Kriti Sanon will be seen in the film. The motion poster is already out.
Take a look at the photos here:
Recently, his driver Manoj passed away. The actor had written, “Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit and humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada."
Also Read: Natasha Dalal doesn't want her marriage to Varun Dhawan to define her; Opens up on being in public eye